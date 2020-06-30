The decision was taken following crunch meeting by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday.

A statement posted on the official Twitter page of the Ghanaian football governing body reads

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has taken a decision to cancel the 2019/2020 football season following a marathon meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the GFA Secretariat in Accra. Details soon!”

The Ghana Premier League and all other sporting activities were suspended in March after the country recorded early cases of the novel Coronavirus.

The President of Ghana suspended all social gatherings in March, but eased the restriction in May ending by partially lifting the ban on social gathering including non-contact sports but football which is classified as a contact sports remains suspended.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has also rescheduled the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) for 2021 following a meeting by its Executive Committee on Tuesday,