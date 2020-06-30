The 27-year-old has been linked with several European clubs with Arsenal leading the pack for his signature.

Despite the former Tottenham defender hoping that Thomas Partey stays with the Madrid giants next summer, he believes the midfield enforcer has what it takes to excel in the Premier League

‘It’s unbelievable, his physicality, how he breaks up play. Technically, he’s got everything. ‘He ranks as one of the best midfielders I’ve played with but Mousa is Mousa, he’s on a different planet. Even in training, he’s just in cruise control,” Trippier told ‘The Beautiful Game Podcast.

“Ask anybody who has played with him and they’ll say Mousa Dembele. That’s how good he was. It was frightening. ‘But Thomas is still very young and everybody loves him out here.

“Going to the Premier League… who knows? Obviously, I want him to stay here because he’s a valuable member of our team.

“But I feel like he speaks perfect English. ‘I don’t think he’d have a problem with the Premier League.’ Tripper is confident Partey would ‘fit in perfectly’ in English football Pressed on whether Partey had asked him about the Premier League, Tripper replied: ‘Not really.

“Obviously everybody watches the Premier League, even out here you watch games. It gives me a good opportunity to watch nearly all the games out here now. ‘But no, they just ask me what it’s like, the style of play, a few players have. It doesn’t mean that they’re leaving by the way!

“They ask about certain players who play in the league, what it’s like and I just say… the Premier League is the Premier League. It is one of the best leagues in the world. ‘But Thomas… he’ll fit in perfectly in the Premier League.

“Partey has a £42m release clause in his contract at Atletico Madrid (Picture: Getty) Earlier this month, Arteta suggested that Arsenal’s transfer plans may need tweaking due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the club’s finances. Asked whether spending €50m on a midfielder was realistic given the current climate, the Spaniard responded:

“Well, the plans I had were not considering the coronavirus and all the side effects that it has had. ‘We know what we have to do to improve the team, that’s for sure.

“Whether we’re able to do it the way we want, that will be a different story. ‘But my focus right now is just to improve the team, get the results that we need to give us the best chance possible to get into Europe, convince the players that this is the right place for them and the right environment, and then work from there.”