Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare lost the GFA Executive Council election to Madam Habiba Atta by a difference of one vote on Thursday 24th October at the GFA Secretariat.

The President of Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies Sporting Club following the defeat has said that she is willing to support Madam Habiba Atta in her quest to develop women football while on the council.

“I will thank the delegates for their votes, may God bless them, I know my club is in the division one God willing by the next elections my club will be in the premier.

“It’s shocking I had the seven votes because people kept telling me I have only one vote, but pulling seven is very encouraging.

“I didn’t have money to give delegates so I thank all who voted for me , I know women’s football will progress”

Evelyn Nsiah also expressed her readiness to serve under Habiba Atta if her service will be needed.

“If Madam Habiba Atta needs my services I will gladly offer it and who ever assumes the GFA presidency knows me and what I have done for women’s football”