The Dreams FC owner is one of seven aspirants vying for the position of the FA President.

His manifesto is premised on four key areas or principles:

Transparency, Accountability and Annual Audit; Gender and Equity; Good Corporate Governance; Professionalism, Innovation and Investment

Kurt Okraku launches “GameChanger” campaign manifesto

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Okraku said his vision is to run a transparent and accountable organization.

“For me, transparency can play a huge part in ensuring financial discipline, managing risk, reducing and eliminating opportunities for malfeasance and the perception of corruption of association,” He noted.

He also talked about making information available for the public.

According to Okraku, the manifesto, dubbed “Game Changer”, will be the blueprint to changing the fortunes of Ghana football and giving it a new lease of life especially after the events of the Anas “Number 12” documentary which rocked Ghana football in June 2018.