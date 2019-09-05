The GFA president previously had an unlimited term of office and Kwesi Nyantakyi, the last president of the association served for 13 years.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Alhaji Grunsah clashes with Kojo Yankah at GFA congress

The Normalisation Committee (NC) has announced at the ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) extra-ordinary congress at the Physician and Surgeon Council that the maximum term of office for the GFA president is going to be a maximum of two terms.

The extra-ordinary congress of the Ghana Football Association is aimed at getting the members of the GFA to adopt a draft statute by the Normalisation Committee.

The Normalisation Committee was set up after the Anas expose’ which caught some match and football officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be a bribe to review the statutes of the Ghana Football Association to avoid future happenings.