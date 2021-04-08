RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana back among top 50 in latest FIFA ranking

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana is back among the top 50 national teams in the world, according to the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Pulse Ghana

The world’s football governing body released April’s table on Wednesday, with the Black Stars ranked 49th.

This means Ghana has jumped up three places, having occupied the 52nd spot on the last release in February.

The Black Stars’ improvement on the latest FIFA World Rankings is down to their impressive performances in the AFCON qualifiers last month.

CK Akonnor’s side sealed top spot in Group C of the qualifiers after drawing 1-1 with South Africa and thumping Sao Tome and Principe 3-1.

In Africa, though, Ghana moved one place up in the rankings and is now the seventh-best team on the continent.

Meanwhile, Senegal is still the top-ranked team in Africa, followed by Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco.

Here are the top 10 ranked teams in Africa, according to FIFA’s April rankings:

Senegal

Tunisia

Nigeria

Algeria

Morocco

Egypt

Ghana

Cameroon

Mali

Cote d’Ivoire

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

