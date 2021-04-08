Ghana back among top 50 in latest FIFA ranking

The world’s football governing body released April’s table on Wednesday, with the Black Stars ranked 49th.
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Ghana is back among the top 50 national teams in the world, according to the latest FIFA World Rankings.
Pulse Ghana
This means Ghana has jumped up three places, having occupied the 52nd spot on the last release in February.
The Black Stars’ improvement on the latest FIFA World Rankings is down to their impressive performances in the AFCON qualifiers last month.
CK Akonnor’s side sealed top spot in Group C of the qualifiers after drawing 1-1 with South Africa and thumping Sao Tome and Principe 3-1.
In Africa, though, Ghana moved one place up in the rankings and is now the seventh-best team on the continent.
Meanwhile, Senegal is still the top-ranked team in Africa, followed by Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco.
Here are the top 10 ranked teams in Africa, according to FIFA’s April rankings:
Senegal
Tunisia
Nigeria
Algeria
Morocco
Egypt
Ghana
Cameroon
Mali
Cote d’Ivoire
