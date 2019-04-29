One of his teammates perished as a result of the accident, according to the reports.

Isaac Sackey was among seven of his playing mates who were hospitalised after a minibus transporting them following their league game against Asamoah Gyan’s Kayserispor crashed.

READ MORE: Here is the biological father of Thomas Partey's supposed daughter

All of the passengers on the van survived except Czech international midfielder Sural.

Sackey and his other team-mates Steven Caulker, Djalma Campos, Wanderson Baiano, Senegalese Papiss Demba Cisse and Welinton Souza were all hospitalised after the accident.

Seven Alanyaspor players had rented a VIP minibus to return from the club’s 1-1 draw against Kayserispor on Sunday and the bus crashed some 5 km (3.1 miles) from the southern coastal town of Alanya, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The rest of the club’s players and staff had returned with the team bus or on their own, Anadolu said, adding that the driver of the VIP bus had been detained following the accident and an investigation had been launched.

Club Chairman Hasan Cavusoglu was quoted as saying the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel of the minibus. A second driver was asleep at the time.

“According to information I received from our police chief, despite there being two drivers on the vehicle, they were both asleep. The crash happened as a result of them both being asleep,” Anadolu quoted Cavusoglu as saying.