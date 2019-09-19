The West African powerhouse are currently ranked 51st position on the FIFA ranking which plies they have slipped by one place.

Ghana’s drop by one place will be attributed to the fact that the Black Stars didn’t play any game this month during the international break.

The Black Stars were scheduled to take on Algeria last two weeks during the international break but it was called off.

Ghana have also dropped to 7th position on the rating of countries on the African continent.

Senegal are still the highest-ranked African country on the FIFA ranking. They are followed by

by Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt in that order.

The Black Stars are ahead of Cameroon, DR Congo and the Ivory Coast.

Belgium remain top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking after an action-packed number of weeks in international football which saw 78 friendlies, 74 continental qualifiers and 60 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers take place.

Though the teams in the top ten remain unchanged, there has been some movement. France (2nd, up 1) and Brazil (3rd, down 1) have traded places, while Spain (7th, up 2) are the top ten’s biggest movers.

Below are the top-ranked countries in Africa

1. Senegal

2. Tunisia

3. Nigeria

4. Algeria

5. Morocco

6. Egypt

7. Ghana

8. Cameroon

9. DR Congo

10. Ivory Coast