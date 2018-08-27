Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rights


2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rights

Ghana football has suffered a major setback, following CAF’s decision to strip of hosting rights for the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rights play Ghana stripped of Women's AFCON hosting right 

Ghana has been stripped of the hosting rights for the 2018 Africa Women's Nation Cup (AWCON) over poor preparation for the tournament.

The decision was arrived on Sunday by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF sent an inspection team to Ghana and they realised the two stadia penciled down to stage the eight nations African Women’s Championship scheduled for November this year are not ready- the Accra Sports Stadium which is undergoing renovation will not be ready before the commencement of the continental showpiece, while construction at the other part of the Cape Coast Stadium wasn’t complete as of the time the facility was inspected. 

A decision by the Local Organising Committee for the competition to change the venue to Kumasi or Tamale was dismissed by CAF.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for Kenya clash

Ghana government sent a delegation led by Minister for a youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah to Madagascar to assure CAF President Ahmad that the West African nation is still committed to meeting the requirement to pave way to host the competition, but it seems the discussion was fruitless.

CAF on Sunday announced that Ghana will no longer host the 2018 Africa Women's Championship, as the football governing body on the continent look for a new host for the showpiece.

"We are engaging several countries and should be able to announce a host during the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt next month," CAF Ahmad said on Sunday.

READ MORE: List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year award

The decision to take the competition away from the West African country is a massive blow to the Ministry of Youth and Sports who went bent on hosting despite initial doubts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Onus on dangerman Pato in Champions League clash Football Onus on dangerman Pato in Champions League clash
Football: Bale and Benzema in the goals as Real Madrid survive scare Football Bale and Benzema in the goals as Real Madrid survive scare
Football: Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A with Torino stalemate Football Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A with Torino stalemate
Football: Bordeaux beat Monaco and say Thierry Henry could still come Football Bordeaux beat Monaco and say Thierry Henry could still come
Football: 'Remedy needed' - VAR grumbles blight German league's opening weekend Football 'Remedy needed' - VAR grumbles blight German league's opening weekend
Super Clash: Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
7 Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over...bullet
8 Serie A Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester...bullet
9 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet
10 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won Russia 2018bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

Thierry Henry is said to be discouraged by the uncertainty at Bordeaux
Football Bordeaux win but are coy on reports Henry will refuse their approach
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez came under attack for his defensive approach on Sunday. Even his opponent on the touchline, Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri joined in.
Football Sarri shocked by Benitez's negative Newcastle
Marseille are hoping to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma
Football Marseille close in on Roma midfielder Strootman
Dortmund captain Marco Reus (L) celebrates after his stunning free-kick flew into the RB Leipzig net via a deflection in Sunday's 3-1 home win.
Football Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back