Ghana have been dominant in the West African debut, having won 11, lost three and drawn four.

Their first meeting was in 1966 in a friendly game which the Black Stars won 5-2.

Ghana have never played against Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The last time they faced off was in 2017 when they settled for a 1-1 draw in an African Nations Championship (CHAN) warm-up game.

Below is the breakdown

10/04/1966 Benin 2-5 Ghana

08/07/1967 Benin 1-2 Ghana

22/09/1968Ghana 3-0 Benin

02/07/1972 Ghana 5-1 Benin

18/06/1972 Benin 0-5 Ghana

19/07/1981 Benin 1-2 Ghana

13/02/1982 Benin 0-4 Ghana

27/11/1984 Benin 1-3 Ghana

08/12/1987 Benin 1-0 Ghana

25/07/1988 Ghana 1-1 Benin

28/07/1991 Benin 0-0 Ghana

24/12/1996 Benin 1-1 Ghana

15/02/2003 Benin 1-0 Ghana

26/01/2003 Ghana 3-0 Benin

21/11/2007 Ghana 4-2 Benin

11/10/2009 Benin 1-0 Ghana

29/03/2009 Ghana 1-0 Benin

25/05/2017 Ghana 1-1 Benin