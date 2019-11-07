Dogboe who signed a long-term promotional contract with Bob Arum's Top Rank in 2018, has not fought since suffering back-to-back losses to WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete. He is now looking to raise $10,000 in over 60 days on popular Canadian sports crowdfunding site, MakeaChamp.

Isaac Dogboe is trying to persuade the public to invest in his career and he is optimistic that it will yield results in some years to come.

"To excel, I need to constantly push my limits. I have put my heart and soul into my craft and I’m ready to work extra hard, but at the same time, I know that the road to success will be costly," Dogboe says on his MakeaChamp profile.

"By supporting me today, you are investing in something bigger than just a fundraiser. You're changing my life. Thank you for your generous support!".

MakeaChamp was started in 2011 by two competitive judokas who needed to finance their athletic goals.