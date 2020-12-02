Frimpong was given the responsibility of marking out Cristiano Ronaldo when his side Ferencvaros faced off against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Despite being checked closely throughout the game the Portuguese scored a superb goal as the Italians rallied to beat the Hungarian giants 2-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Abraham Frimpong has expressed how he felt after playing against Cristiano Ronaldo

“Before the match, I thought a lot about what it would be like to play at Juventus’ home,” Frimpong said.

“I had a push before the meeting, but the professional staff took the burden off our shoulders, and once the warm-up started, I didn’t feel any excitement as if I was getting ready for the same match as ever. And yet you can't play football against Cristiano Ronaldo every day, this time he proved why he is one of the best in the world.”

Frimpong and his Ferencvaros teammates will face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 130 goals, which is followed by rival Lionel Messi with 115 goals.

Ghanaian defender Frimpong and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo also clinched the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United once and four times with Real Madrid.

He is hoping to inspire Juventus to the UEFA Champions League triumph to end their winless streak in the elite European club football for over two decades- they last won it in 1996 and have lost it five times afterward.