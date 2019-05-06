READ MORE: Hearts beat WAFA 4-0 in Special Competition

Isaac Donkor collapsed on the field and remained unconscious for 20 seconds before he was revived by medics.

Pulse Ghana

The incident happened on Sunday during his side Universitatea Craiova clash against FCSB in the Romanian topflight league, which ended 0-2 in favour of the latter.

Pulse Ghana

The defender after gaining consciousness insisted to continue playing.

Isaac Donkor was applauded by the home fans for his decision to stay on.

The former Black Starlets and Satellites player has had stints with Italian outfits Internazionale, Bari (loan) Avellino (loan) and Cesena.