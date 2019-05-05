It was a field day for the Accra giants as they outplayed and outscored the side that defeated them 3-2 in the first round of the competition.

Mechelle Sarpong opened the flood gate with a powerful shot that went through the hands of the goalkeeper.

Before Skipper Abdul Fatau doubled the lead for Hearts of Oak from a header on the stroke of half time.

Abdul Umar Manaf after the halt time break scored a long ranger: The goalie came off his line to make a clearance yet it was too weak to go off the touchline and the ball fell the way of Manaf who struck it well to make it goal number three for the hosts.

Kofi Kordji who came on in the dying embers of the game put the icing on the cake by scoring a solo. He weaved his way three a forest of legs before he placed the ball at the blind side of the WAFA goalie to make the final scoreline 4-0 in favour of the Phobians.