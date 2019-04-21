Jamal Haruna opened the scoring for WAFA in the 12th minute of the game at the Red Bull Arena to give them a 1-0 lead. Haruna rounded goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and then fired into the roof of the net from an acute angle

On the hour mark, Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed led by example after scooping over goalkeeper Sabi Acquah to snatch a brilliant equalizer.

Just after the recess, a mistake from Hearts defender Benjamin Agyare allowed Daniel Lomotey to round goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and give WAFA a deserved 2-1 lead.

WAFA made it 3-1 after Bortey Acquaye's shot was not kept out by Richmond Ayi.

Hearts made sure the game ended in a nervy one as Christopher Bonney scored from a spot kick to make it 3-2 but WAFA held on for the win.

Full results of Matchday 6

Bechem United 1-1 Aduana Stars

Medeama SC 1-0 Eleven Wonders FC

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Ashanti Gold SC

Liberty Professionals 1-0 Dreams FC

Elmina Sharks FC 2-0 Karela United FC

Inter Allies FC 0-1 Ebusua Dwarfs

WAFA SC 3-2 Hearts of Oak