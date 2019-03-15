The former Asante Kotoko striker was accused of failing to pay the commission of his transfer to Zamalek to Wael Al-Kharbtawi, the agent behind the move.

The reports indicated that Ben Acheampong had refused to appear before the court, despite being summoned on several occasion, compelling the judge to rule on the case in his absence.

Acheampong has, however, denied been served with a court summons and has narrated his side of the story.

READ MORE: Ghanaian striker Ben Acheampong suffers 3-year jail sentence in Egypt

"Yesterday after our game I got many calls and messages about my sentence. I was really shocked about the news,People have published it without hearing from me," Acheampong told Happy FM on Friday.

"No court has even serve me or ask me to appear in court of any issues.I am not owing anybody so I am talking to my lawyer to pick up the issue.

"I have not even seen any letter from the Egypt court about my sentence so it’s not true.

"Even if I have any issues with the agent, the matter will be at the Egypt FA or Caf then to FIFA not Egypt court.

"I’ve have paid the agent everything in my transfer to Zamalek but when I started having problems with Zamalek, this agent was nowhere to be found. He didn’t even help me when I had issues with Zamalek.

"Chibsah, Mr Tony and one guy from FIFA helped me during my problems with Zamalek.

"I didn’t steal anything or did anything to be jailed in Egypt. If he has a problem with me then he should report it to Egypt FA ,CAF or FIFA."

Acheampong currently plays in Qatar which might be the reason why he failed to attend the court hearing which has resulted in the tough sentence.