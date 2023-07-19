FIFA directs Hearts of Oak to pay $14,000 to former coach Slavko Matic

The Phobians parted ways with the Serbian manager following a series of poor results and a fallout with the supporters.

During Matic’s last days in charge of the club, irate fans stormed the team’s training ground at Pobiman, with some even assaulting him.

His dismissal saw him drag Hearts to FIFA with claims that the club owed him due to a breach of his contract, but Hearts say they’ve referred the matter to their lawyers.

“Accra Hearts of Oak has received a ruling from FIFA regarding a case brought against it by its former Coach, Slavko Matic,” a statement from Hearts said.

”The ruling directed that the Club pay USD 14,002 as amounts outstanding for remuneration (prorated), reimbursable and 2 months breach of contract (after the supporters forcibly prevented him from training).

”All other claims by Matic were rejected by FIFA. We wish to state that, the position of FIFA agrees with the Club's own position and thus the club had already proceeded to pay Mr Matic weeks ago the amount (less loans he took which he did not mention to FIFA).

”We have referred the matter to our Lawyers and will update the public on any further developments,” it added.

