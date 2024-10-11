Hearts of Oak troll Kotoko for being denied visas with Reggie Rockstone’s 'Ya Bounce Wo Visa'

The club had previously announced that they would boycott the game if organisers failed to obtain visas for the rest of the team before the set date of the match.

In a statement dated October 10, 2024, the club officially confirmed their withdrawal from the game.

“It is with deep regret that we announce our decision to withdraw from the Capital City Africa Cup, scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C on Saturday, 12th October, 2024.

“Despite ongoing discussions with the event organisers and the expectation that the visa challenges faced by our contingent would be resolved by Thursday evening, 10th October 2024, the necessary visas for our full squad and technical team have unfortunately not been secured in time.

“Given these hurdles, the club has determined that we are unable to proceed with participation in this year’s game,” reads part of the club statement.

Hearts of Oak troll Kotoko for being denied visas

In an interesting development, rivals Accra Hearts of Oak have taken to social media to troll their nemesis for failing to secure visas for their first team members.

The Phobians’ official X (formerly Twitter) quoted Kotoko’s official announcement with Ghanaian Hip-Life pioneer, Reggie Rockstone’s “Ya Bounce Wo Visa” song.

“Ya Bounce Wo Visa” to wit “They Have Bounced Your Visa” is a 2009 record by the Hip-Life Grandpapa, which talks about the pain and disappointment of being denied visas to travel abroad.

Hearts of Oak’s post throws shade at the Porcupine Warrior’s predicament in an attempt to ridicule them.

The post has sparked conversations online with many others joining the banter.

