We made just GHc500 from Kotoko vs Bechem United game – NSA

According to him, the Authority got just GHc500 from the aforementioned match, which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Pulse Ghana

He explained that when turnout is low, the NSA loses money and faces a challenge in maintaining the various stadiums.

“It’s a serious headache to the authority and the burden is on NSA because when there is a low turnout, we turn to lose so much,” Mr. Appiah told Luv FM.

“To keep the place neat, tidy and then the pitch, the problem is how to get funds to maintain the place.

“The pressure is on NSA when the spectatorship is that low and we are not part of the sponsorship money of the GFA that, when spectators are not coming, use this to maintain the place.”

He added: “This month’s light bill was GHS 14,000 so if we play and we get zero and Kotoko’s FA Cup game against Bechem United you get GHS 500, you see that within a month, we are losing so much.

“So, it’s a huge problem that as soon as possible, the FA, the ministry, NSA, we should just sit quickly and see how best we can address the situation.”