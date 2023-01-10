The Ashanti Regional Director of the NSA, Emmanuel Kojo Appiah, said they made a paltry sum from the recent FA Cup game between Asante Kotoko and Bechem United.
We made just GHc500 from Kotoko vs Bechem United game – NSA
The National Sports Authority (NSA) says it is losing money as a result of the low stadium attendance in the Ghana Premier League.
According to him, the Authority got just GHc500 from the aforementioned match, which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
He explained that when turnout is low, the NSA loses money and faces a challenge in maintaining the various stadiums.
“It’s a serious headache to the authority and the burden is on NSA because when there is a low turnout, we turn to lose so much,” Mr. Appiah told Luv FM.
“To keep the place neat, tidy and then the pitch, the problem is how to get funds to maintain the place.
“The pressure is on NSA when the spectatorship is that low and we are not part of the sponsorship money of the GFA that, when spectators are not coming, use this to maintain the place.”
He added: “This month’s light bill was GHS 14,000 so if we play and we get zero and Kotoko’s FA Cup game against Bechem United you get GHS 500, you see that within a month, we are losing so much.
“So, it’s a huge problem that as soon as possible, the FA, the ministry, NSA, we should just sit quickly and see how best we can address the situation.”
In recent years, the Ghanaian topflight has been beset by low stadium attendances, with even the big clubs struggling to command huge crowds for their games.
More from category
-
We made just GHc500 from Kotoko vs Bechem United game – NSA
-
Fatawu Mohammed was paid GHc9,600 per month – Hearts react to ‘hand-to-mouth’ comment
-
I bought my car with Black Stars money, Hearts salary was hand-to-mouth – Fatawu Mohammed