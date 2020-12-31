Karela FC’s striker Diawisie Taylor has bagged the highest number of goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with 4 goals.
Taylor scored in Karela’s 2-2 draw against Ashanti Gold on matchday 1, before scoring against Inter Allies.
He also netted against King Faisal and Bechem United.
Diawisie Taylor is followed by the following players who are all on three goals:
Kwame Opoku
Augustine Boakye
Hans Kwofie
Daniel Lomotey
Obeng Junior K.
Steven Owusu
Kwame Preprah
Benjamin Tweneboah
Meanwhile, the players with most Man of the Match awards are Gladson Awako of Accrea Great Olympics and Salifu Ibrahim:
They have both won the Most Valuable Player four times
Awako won the Man of the Match against Legon Cities, Kotoko, WAFA and Ebusua Dwarfs, while Ibrahim was adjudged the Man of the Match against Asante Kotoko, Legon Cities, Aduana Stars and Ashanti Gold.
They are followed by players such as
Benjamin Acquah- 2
Moro Salifu-2
Umar Bashiru- 2
Bechem United are the only side undefeated and they are sitting at the summit of the league log with 14 goals.