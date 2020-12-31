Top scorers of the GPL after matchday 6

Karela FC’s striker Diawisie Taylor has bagged the highest number of goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with 4 goals.

Taylor scored in Karela’s 2-2 draw against Ashanti Gold on matchday 1, before scoring against Inter Allies.

He also netted against King Faisal and Bechem United.

Diawisie Taylor is followed by the following players who are all on three goals:

Kwame Opoku

Augustine Boakye

Hans Kwofie

Daniel Lomotey

Obeng Junior K.

Steven Owusu

Kwame Preprah

Benjamin Tweneboah

Meanwhile, the players with most Man of the Match awards are Gladson Awako of Accrea Great Olympics and Salifu Ibrahim:

GPL Most Man of the Match wins

They have both won the Most Valuable Player four times

Awako won the Man of the Match against Legon Cities, Kotoko, WAFA and Ebusua Dwarfs, while Ibrahim was adjudged the Man of the Match against Asante Kotoko, Legon Cities, Aduana Stars and Ashanti Gold.

They are followed by players such as

Benjamin Acquah- 2

Moro Salifu-2

Umar Bashiru- 2

Bechem United are the only side undefeated and they are sitting at the summit of the league log with 14 goals.