Can Great Olympics break the jinx by earning their first win in 17 years against Hearts of Oak in the league?

Current form

Hearts of Oak

The Accra giants have remained undefeated since losing to Aduana Stars in their outstanding matchday 1 game on December 16. They have won three and drawn two of their last 5 league games

The Phobians of Oak are second on the league log with 16 points after 10 games played.

Hearts of Oak have won 4 drawn 4 and lost 2.

Victor Aidoo is the club’s leading marksman with four goals.

Umar Manaf has been one of Hearts of Oak most inform players. He has netted three goals and being involved in several goals.

Great Olympics

The Wonder Club have been inconsistent in their last five league games. They have won just one out of 5 (D2, L2).

Great Olympics are 7th on the log sheet with 15 points. They have won 4, drawn 3 and lost 3 in 10 games

Gladson Awako remains the club’s most dangerous player, having scored three and won the Man of the Match awards on four occasions and he is the second-highest recipient of the award.

Maxwell Quaye is the leading top scorer of the club with four goals.

Head to head

Hearts of Oak have won 40, lost 18 and drawn 32 against Accra Great Olympics in 90 games since the inception of the Ghanaian topflight league.

Gt. Olympics have failed to beat Hearts for the past 17 years in the Ghana Premier League.

The Wonder Club last defeated Hearts of Oak in 2004: Hearts 2-3 Olympics.

They have played 10 official league games after that defeat. Hearts have won 8 and drawn 2 against Great Olympics.

If the 4-0-win Hearts chalked over Great Olympics last season during the truncated season is added, it would be 11 games without a win by the Dade Boys against their city rivals (L9, D2).

Last five league fixtures between them (Both official and Unofficial)

Hearts of Oak have won 4 and drawn 1 against Olympics in their last 5 games.

The Phobians have won their last four league meetings (both official and unofficial) against Gt. Olympics

Total= 90

Hearts wins= 40

Gt. Olympics wins =18

Draws =32

Meetings in the Ghana Premier League

Total= 32

Hearts wins= 15

Gt. Olympics wins =5

Draws =12

N/B: The head-to-head doesn't include the 1966 aborted league.

Also, the 2018 and 2019/2020 truncated seasons are not included.

Unofficial

2019-2020

11/03/2020

Accra Hearts of Oak 4-0 Accra Great Olympics

Official

Round 17

[Jun 13]

Hearts of Oak

1-0 Olympics

2017

Round 6

[Mar 12]

Hearts of Oak

2-1 Great Olympics

Round 25 [Aug 27]

Great Olympics

1-2 Hearts of Oak

2015

Round 14

[Apr 26]

Olympics

0-0 Hearts of Oak

N/B: THE 2019-2020 season is considered as an unofficial league meeting because the season was truncated