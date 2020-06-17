Dr. Pambo who is a CAF Medical Officer explained that having sex with the right people and doing it rigjt will no negative effect on the output of players on the field and added that those who get distracted are the once who are involved in dating numerous partners.

“It’s good for players to have sex before games. There isn’t any problem with that if they are doing it right with their wives or girlfriends”, he told Happy FM.

“The only problem is that some players get distracted because of the multiple girlfriends they have which turns to affect their performance that is why sometimes they are not allowed to do so”, he explained why some clubs discourage players from having sex before games.

Dr Prince Pamboe also added that players who smoke marijuana or wee are not productive on the pitch as it clouds their sense of judgement on the field.

“Smoking weed does not give a player an advantage on the field. They are not even productive. If a doping test is carried out and it turns positive they can be sanctioned”.