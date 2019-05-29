The game will be played at the 68,700 capacity Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

Arsenal reached the final of the UEFA Europa League after thrashing Spanish giants Valencia 7-3 on aggregate, while Arsenal edged out Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan smokes peace pipe with Kwesi Appiah (pictures)

Arsenal will be counting on the experience of their coach Unai Emery in the competition- The Spaniard won it three times with Sevilla.

Whereas Chelsea were winners of the competition in 2013.

The two London sides have faced off twice in European competition. The first leg ended one all at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea shocked Arsenal with a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Highbury.

In all competitions, Arsenal and Chelsea have played 197 games. The Gunners have won 76 games, while the Blues have 63 wins with 58 games ending in a draw.

Arsenal against Chelsea will be the second all-English UEFA Cup/Europa League final in history, after Tottenham against Wolves in the UEFA Cup final in 1972.

This final will be the third time two teams from the same nation have faced in the Europa League final after Porto v Braga in 2011 and Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club in 2012.

Arsenal have lost four of their five major European finals, with their only victory coming in the 1994 Cup Winners' Cup against Parma; they've lost each of their last three, losing in the 1995 Cup Winners' Cup, 2000 UEFA Cup and 2006 Champions League finals.

Chelsea have won four of their five major European finals (2x Cup Winners' Cup/1x Champions League/1x Europa League). Among English teams, only Man Utd (5) and Liverpool (8) have won more major European finals.