Reports went viral that the Member of Parliament for La Dedekotopon Sowah Odotei has been appointed as the new CEO of the Accra giants.

However, the management committee of the 20 times champions of Ghana has denied such reports

"The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited wishes to notify the General Public especially the sporting public that Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei has not been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the club as speculated by a section of the media," the statement read.

Odotei, who is also a Board Member of the club, was seen during the introduction of new coach Kosta Papic intensifying rumours of his return at the top role.

"We also want to put on record that the Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon who also doubles as the Board Member has not expressed interest in the position," the club continued.

The politician will not return to Parliament next year after losing his candidacy to UPSA lecturer Mr Gerald Joseph Nii Tetteh Nyanyofio.

It would be recalled that Frederick Moore recently announced his resignation from the Phobians.

Odotei was the head of the management committee of the Phobians before his election as a Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopokon in the 2016 general elections.

But he lost his seat in the 2020 parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)

As a result of that, it has been speculated, he is likely to return to the club.

Odotei has rich experience in football administration, having worked as the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi based King Faisal in 2017.