Medeama

Medeama had a difficult start to the season at home and they drew their first 3 games at their comfortable zone, but they have rediscovered their home form by winning their last two.

Medeama suffered an away defeat against Karela on matchday 11.

The Yellow and Mauves outfit are 13th on the league log, having won three, drawn five and lost three.

Abass Mohammed is Medeama’s leading top scorer with four goals.

Hearts of Oak

The Accra giants are 9th on the league log, having won four, drawn four and lost two.

Hearts of Oak have won one, drawn one and lost two of their five away fixtures this season.

They have remained undefeated in their last three away games: (W1,D2).

Hearts are entering into this game on the back of a defeat against Great Olympics in the Mantse derby last weekend.

The marksman of the Phobians is Victor Aidoo who has netted four goals.

Head to head

Medeama are superior in terms of their head to head clashes against Hearts. They have won nine (9), drawn six (6) and lost five (5) against the Accra giants in their 20 encounters in the Ghana Premier League since 2007-2008 when they made their debut.

At the home of Medeama (Abrankese, Essipong, T & A Park) they have faced off 10 times.

Medeama have won five (5), drawn four (4) and lost just one (1).

Their only home league defeat against Hearts of Oak was in 2016, when the Phobians edged them 2-0.

Medeama have remained undefeated in their last five (5) games against Hearts of Oak (both official and unofficial). The Tarkwa lads have won three (3) and drawn two (2) against the Accra giants in their last five (5) ties.

N/B: The head to head doesn’t include their encounters in 2018 and the 2019-2020 season because the league was truncated, so the results were expunged.

Summary of the head to head

Total =20

Medeama wins =9

Hearts wins = 5

Draws = 6

At the home of Medeama

Total =10

Medeama wins =5

Hearts win = 1

Draws = 4

Breakdown of the head to head

Official

2007/08

Round 6

[Dec 22]

Kessben 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Round 25 [Jun 15]

Hearts of Oak 2-0 Kessben

2008/09

Round 4

[Dec 21]

[Dec 22]

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Kessben

Round 27 [Jul 5]

Kessben 0-0 Hearts of Oak

2009/10

Round 3 [Oct 25]

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Kessben

[Mahatma Otto 53]

Round 28 [May 2]

Kessben 3-2 Hearts of Oak

2010/11

Round 2 [Sep 12]

Kessben 1-0 Hearts of Oak

WEEK 29

Sunday, 29 May 2011

Hearts 2-3 Medeama

Medeama moved second when they completed the league double over Hearts of Oak at the Ohene Djan Stadium with a 3-2 victory.

Louis Agyemang returned to haunt his former side when he grabbed the winner after Emmanuel Dogbe and Hans Kwoffie had scored for Medeama. Wilson Andoh and Douglas Nkrumah scored for the Phobians.

2011/12

11-Dec-11

Week 11

Hearts of Oak 2 - 1 Medeama SC

Wednesday, 21 March 2012

20th week

Tarkwa: Medeama 1 Hearts 1

2012/2013

30/12/12

Accra Hearts of Oak 1-3 Medeama

03/03/13

Medeama 1-1 Accra Hearts of Oak

2013/2014

13/11/13

Accra Hearts of Oak 0-1 Medeama

12/03/14

Medeama 2-1 Accra Hearts of Oak

2015

24/01/15

Accra Hearts of Oak 2-2 Medeama

16/08/15

Medeama 0-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

2016

28/02/16

Medeama 0-2 Accra Hearts of Oak

Last five games

14/09/16

Accra Hearts of Oak 0-1 Medeama

19/02/17

Accra Hearts of Oak 0-0 Medeama

15/10/17

Medeama 1-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

Unofficial

2018

03/06/18

Accra Hearts of Oak 1-1 Medeama

Unofficial

2019-2020

05/01/20

Medeama 3-0 Accra Hearts of Oak