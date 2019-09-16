Thousands of fans trouped to watch their idol club Asante Kotoko beat their opponents from Tunisia Etoile Sportive du Sahel in the CAF Champions League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors scored in each half of the game courtesy of goals from Augustine Okrah and Richard Arthur.

Aside from the decent results Asante Kotoko had in the game, which was greeted with cheers from their fans, they benefited handsomely from gate proceeds.

It has been reported that Asante Kotoko raked GHS 653,000 from gate proceeds which is a step forward from GHS 509,000 they earned back in August after their win over Kano Pillars of Nigeria to overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat in Nigeria.

A flat rate of GHS 20 was charged across the red, yellow and green stands of the Baba Yara Stadium while VIP stands went for GHS 50.

Also, a total of 36,000 tickets were printed but they were not sold out despite the stadium appearing jam-packed by the end of the game. According to club sources, about 29,000 tickets were sold.

Asante Kotoko will jet off to Tunisia to face Etoile Sportive du Sahel for the second leg of their encounter.