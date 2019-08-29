The time for the draw is 4:00pm Ghanaian time.

The draw will be available to watch for free on Uefa’s official website with a live stream, while SuperSports, BT Sport will provide coverage and analysis across their platforms.

Below are the pots for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League

Pot 1

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Zenit

Pot 2

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Napoli

Shakhtar Donetsk

Tottenham

Ajax

Benfica

Pot 3

Lyon

Bayer Leverkusen

Salzburg

Olympiacos

Club Brugge

Valencia

Inter Milan

Dinamo Zagreb

Pot 4

Lokomotiv Moscow

Genk

Galatasaray

RB Leipzig

Slavia Prague

Crvena Zvezda

Atalanta

Lille