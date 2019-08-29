The time for the draw is 4:00pm Ghanaian time.
The draw will be available to watch for free on Uefa’s official website with a live stream, while SuperSports, BT Sport will provide coverage and analysis across their platforms.
Below are the pots for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League
Pot 1
Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Zenit
Pot 2
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Napoli
Shakhtar Donetsk
Tottenham
Ajax
Benfica
Pot 3
Lyon
Bayer Leverkusen
Salzburg
Olympiacos
Club Brugge
Valencia
Inter Milan
Dinamo Zagreb
Pot 4
Lokomotiv Moscow
Genk
Galatasaray
RB Leipzig
Slavia Prague
Crvena Zvezda
Atalanta
Lille