Essien has signed a long-term deal that will keep him at Sabail FK until 2020, during which he will be a player cum coach as he seeks to start his coaching career.

The former Chelsea midfielder has been a free agent since parting ways with Indonesian side Persib Bandung last year.

Several reports suggested Michael Essien would announce his retirement from active football very soon, but the ex-Black Stars midfielder has returned to the field in 2019 and he has explained what motivated his move.

"I was here three weeks ago. Had a good chat with the club and they told me about the project. I thought about it, liked it and here we are," Essien said after signing.

"It's a different thing to what I have seen before. Looks interesting and exciting, so happy to be here," Essien told Sabail's website.

This will be the midfielder's eighth club abroad.

Michael Essien who started his football career in Ghana with Liberty Professionals has played for several clubs abroad such as Bastia and Olympique Lyon in France, Chelsea in England, Real Madrid in Spain, AC Milan in Italy, Panathinaikos in Greece, Persib Bandung in Indonesia and now Sabail FK in Azerbaijan.

Based in the capital Baku, Sabail was founded three years ago and finished seventh in the Azerbaijan league last season.

His illustrious career has seen him win several laurels including the French Ligue 1, the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, etc.