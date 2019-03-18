Michael Essien is expected to be with the club formed three years ago until 2020, but he will be coaching at the u-19 side as well during his stay.

Essien has been a free agent since ending his contract with Indonesian side Persib Bandung in March 2018.

This will be the midfielder's eighth professional club.

Michael Essien who started his football career in Ghana with Liberty Professionals has played for several clubs abroad such as Bastia and Olympique Lyon in France, Chelsea in England, Real Madrid in Spain, AC Milan in Italy, Panathinaikos in Greece, Persib Bandung in Thailand and now Sabail FK in Azerbaijan.

His illustrious career has seen him win several laurels including the French Ligue 1, the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, etc.

Based in the capital Baku, Sabail was founded three years ago and finished seventh in the Azerbaijan league last season.