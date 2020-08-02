The 60-year-old was relieved of his job as the head coach of the Black Stars and replaced by his assistant CK Akonnor following Ghana’s exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the round of 16.

Kwesi Appiah after his sack demanded his unpaid salaries and allowances for a period of six months and he even threatened legal action against the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko coach who is currently unattached says he is currently concentrating on other things and football is the last thing he wants to think about.

“Now I am not interested in football, my concentration is on other things, although I don’t know what will happen in the future but I don’t want to know anything about football.”-Appiah Told Wontumi tv.

James Kwesi Appiah entered into active coaching in 2008 when he was appointed as the assistant coach of the Black Stars.

He was named the Black Stars head coach in 2012 and he made history by becoming the first indigene to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

However, under his watch, Ghana exited the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the group stage in three attempts, amid player revolt over the delay in the payment of appearance fees.

He was sacked afterwards before he joined Khartoum FC in Sudan.

Appiah was reappointed as coach of Ghana in 2017 to replace his successor Avram Grant.

It would be recalled Kwesi Appiah’s first attempt at coaching came in the mid-1990s with Kotoko, but it was short-lived and returned in 2000 as assistant coach of Jones Cecil Attoquayefio as coach of the Black Stars and it was once again a flash in the pan.