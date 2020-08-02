Red hot Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has heavily been linked with a move away from Arsenal after a thrilling two seasons with the Gunners.

The Gabon international has been the life wire of Arsenal this season, scoring 29 goals in 44 games in all competitions.

He proved himself once again on Saturday 1st August as he bagged two goals to inspire Arsenal comeback in a 2-1 victory over London rivals Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup.

The future of the 31-year-old striker at the Emirates still hangs in the balance since the Gabonese hasn’t extended his contract and there are also reports that clubs such as Barcelona are interested in him.

Pierce Morgan, a popular journalist in England who is also a staunch Arsenal fan has appealed to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal and President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo has also supported him by liking his tweet.

"Dear @Aubameyang7, please don’t leave Arsenal. You’re our captain, best player, & a wonderfully positive leader for our club. I think @m8arteta is building something special, but he needs you to drive it. If you stay, you’ll get the fans’ undying love & a statue," Pierce tweeted.

However, Akufo-Addo has publicly declared that he is a supporter of Tottenham will make many Spurs fans upset because Arsenal are their bitterest rivals, so they would on any day rejoice over the downfall of the Gunners, including the exit of their marksman Aubameyang.