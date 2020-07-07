The Black Stars were held to a goalless draw in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final after 120 minutes of football.

The game entered into a penalty shootout and Ghana took the lead after Ivory Coast missed their first two kicks, but Afriyie Acquah, Frank Acheampong and Razak Brimah threw away their kicks and the Black Stars consequently lost 9-8 on penalties.

Five years on Afriyie Acquah has said that he is still haunted by the penalty miss in the 2015 AFCON.

“I have personally not heard fans ask that, but Avram Grant knew what he was doing and all the players in the squad also knew my skill from the penalty spot. I never missed a kick at training. I am very good at penalties. In fact, when the Ivorians missed their second penalty, Grant changed the kicking order just so I could go and take that kick. I was confident in the approach to the kick but these things happen. I missed,” the 28-year old told godfred.substack.com

Acquah has not been able to watch the repeat of that game, admitting he still feels haunted.

“I have still not watched that game. I remember when we returned to Ghana from Equatorial Guinea, I went out with my family to eat at a restaurant. When we entered the TV in the restaurant had the game on replay. I begged the restaurant manager to change the channel for me,” says Acquah