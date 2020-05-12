He explained he wanted a coach who could criticize him right in his face whenever he goes wrong and that motivated him to settle on David Duncan.

CK Akonnor was appointed as the coach of the senior national football team of Ghana the Black Stars in January 2020 to replace his former boss Kwesi Appiah.

The 47-year-old appointed David Duncan as his assistant coach and he has explained the reason behind his decision.

"I was looking for someone who could look at me and tell me I am wrong or right. Someone who would be honest with me on what I do. Duncan was that man," C.K Akonnor told Joy Sports.

The pair have already begun work with Duncan heavily involved with the scouting of local players for the Black Stars, with five named in the squad for the Nations Cup qualifiers in March, only to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

David Duncan has vast experience on the Ghanaian scene, having coached clubs such as AshGold, Hearts of Oak, Kotoko, etc and he has had spells with the Black Starlets and the Black Meteors, the national U-17 and U-23, respectively.