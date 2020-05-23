Stephen Appiah was named captain of the Black Stars in 2002 and he became the first leader to inspire Ghana to a FIFA World Cup qualification in 2006.

He is touted as the best skipper Ghana has had in the last 30 years due to his exceptional leadership skills.

Stephen Appiah has said that he sought the face of the skippers that came before him for their counsel immediately after he was handed the Black Stars captaincy.

"When I was offered the captaincy, I said no I think Richard Kingson was the more experience in the team at the time so I said he should lead the team.

"But Kingson tapped me and told me to accept the role and that he and the other senior players would support me. After that I called Abedi Pele and informed him. He offered me advice and told me I was a born leader so I shouldn't be afraid. I also called Osei Kuffour, Akonnor and others to seek their blessings," he told Joy FM.

Stephen Appiah was a member of the Black Stars from 2000 to 2010 and under his leadership, Ghana qualified for two FIFA World Cups.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder had a successful career in Europe: He had stints with clubs like Udinese, Juventus, Sampdoria, etc.