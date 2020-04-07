The 37-year-old believes, in his prime, he could easily have conquered the world and replicated George Weah’s feat of winning the Ballon d’Or.

To this end, the former winger said he is always in pain about his career, especially over the things he couldn’t achieve.

"I’m always in pain about my career because when I was in my prime, my target was the African or world best player award," he told Goal.

"If [George] Oppong Weah can be world best, Don Bortey can be world best. Maybe my kids will reach that stage I was not able to reach.”

Don Bortey started his career with Ghapoha Readers, before crossing carpets to Hearts of Oak, where he became a cult hero in the 2000s.

He won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.

He was also joint top-scorer in the league in 2003 after netting 18 goals, and was part of the Black Starlets side that won bronze at the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The ex-Hearts star has announced his retirement, by says he intends to venture into coaching in order to help raise the next generation of talents.