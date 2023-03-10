‘I haven’t achieved anything yet, there’s more to come’ – Mohammed Kudus

Speaking about his ambitions for the season, Kudus said he hopes to win the league and cup double with Ajax, insisting he hasn’t achieved anything yet.

“The goal is to win the cup and the league and until I achieve that I haven’t done anything yet. So there is more coming. More work to be done,” he told Ajax TV.

AFP

Kudus is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal after finally overcoming injury and settling at Ajax.

The young playmaker is on a rich vein of form that has seen him contribute 17 goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.

Meanwhile, Kudus’ stunning free-kick goal against Sparta Rotterdam, which he celebrated by paying tribute to the late Christian Atsu, has been adjudged as the Goal of the Month of February.

The Ghana international netted an 84th-minute free-kick to round off a comfortable 4-0 victory for Ajax against Sparta Rotterdam last month.

Kudus celebrated by taking off his shirt and showing off the message “RIP Atsu” as a tribute to his former international teammate who tragically passed away in the earthquake in Turkey.

The referee was supposed to book him for taking off his shirt, but match official Pol van Boekel gave Kudus a pass, as he understood that there was more to his gesture than football.