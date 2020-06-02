According to Black Stars goalkeeper, there is nothing wrong with finding love and choosing a life partner on social media.

In an interview on Opemsuo Radio, the Kotoko player shared his story of how he met his wife on Facebook in 2009.

Recounting the story, Felix Annan said social media can be useful in many ways.

“I met her through Facebook in 2009. We started being friends..”

“Social media is good but it depends on how you use it. For me, It has been good because my wife has done so many sacrifices,” Annan noted.

Felix Annan and Francisca Yeboah tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2020.

Felix Annanand wife, Francisca.

The colourful ceremony was held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Ahafo Region, Dormaa to be precise.