The former Chelsea midfielder was recently appointed as one of the assistant coaches of Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Essien who had a great career playing for Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, etc at club level and also excelled with the Black Stars has indicated he never thought he would one day take up a career in coaching during his playing days.

“I never thought I would be a coach when I was playing,” said Essien.

“But I feel now I have a lot to give to the younger generation coming up, so I decided to learn more about being a coach and to explore this pathway.”

Michael would be eyeing great footballers like Pepe Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane, Carlo Ancelotti who also ended up becoming fantastic technical brains in the dugout.