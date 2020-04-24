Sadick Adams is still bitter with the way and manner he was forced out of the Porcupine Warriors after CK Akonnor over the club as a coach.

Sadick Adams in 2017 made history when he became the first player to bag a hat-trick in an FA Cup final and also the second Kotoko player to register a hat-trick against Hearts of Oak.

However, his fortunes with the club dwindled when CK Akonnor became coach of the side and he has disclosed that he will not feature for the Kumasi giants again.

“If Asante Kotoko approaches me to play for them, I won’t play," Adams told Ashh FM

"Because, I did what a man was supposed to do, they should give the young ones a chance.

“Asante Kotoko is the best club I have ever played and it’s a dream come true to play for the Porcupine Warriors.”

The striker was Kotoko's top scorer in the 2017/2018 season with 12 goals in all competitions.

Sadick Adams has been linked with several clubs since his exit from Asante Kotoko