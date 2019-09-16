Latif Blessing explained it is a high time he got a Black Stars call-up because he has done his bit to deserve a place.

READ MORE: Renowned Sports journalist Abatey grabs two top appointments at Ministry for Sports

The ex-Liberty Professionals hasn’t received a call-up into the Black Stars since he was named in the provisional squad of the senior national male football team of Ghana for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), after scoring 17 goals to win the Ghana Premier League.

Latif Blessing who plies his trade in the US for Los Angeles FC has expressed his frustration for being overlooked for national team call-up, despite putting up a good performance.

“Not getting a call-up is a difficult thing to deal with and sometimes, I feel disappointed,” he said in an interview with LAFC on the team’s official Facebook page.

He continued, “I know that I am playing well but the invitations are not coming through. People in Ghana have been asking why I have not been playing for the national team but then, I am waiting for that invitation. I believe that there are better times ahead.

If Ghana is not ready to give me a call-up, I will play for another country that wants me. I need to move forward as a player. Off the United States give me a call-up, I will say yes to it. I am working on getting my passport and documentation that will allow me to stay here and play.”

Between then and now, Blessing has played for Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC and has scored a total of 14 goals in 82 matches for the two teams.