‘My grandfather said he can die in peace after seeing me in Ghana jersey’ – Inaki Williams

Williams started his first game for the West African nation on Tuesday in a narrow 1-0 victory against Nicaragua.

Speaking to Movistar Futbol in an interview, the strike said that his grandfather was delighted to see him wear the Ghana jersey.

"My grandfather told me that he could die in peace when he saw me in the Ghana national team shirt,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his frustration with the Black Stars for failing to find Williams during the game against Nicaragua.

The Black Stars recovered from their heavy defeat to Brazil to beat Nicaragua 1-0, thanks to a goal by Fatawu Issahaku.

Williams led the line for Otto Addo’s side during Tuesday’s international friendly against the Central African national but was rarely given any service.

The Athletic Bilbao forward missed a couple of chances but, overall, he wasn’t involved in the game much as the team’s midfielders failed to find him.

In a tweet while the game was ongoing, Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, said Inaki wasn’t receiving passes despite making good runs.