The royals have picked just a point from two league games played thus far- drew at hone against Berekum Chelsea and lost 3-0 against Great Olympics on matchday two of the Ghana Premier League.

READ MORE: AC Milan sold Ibrahimovic & Thiago Silva because of Sulley Muntari’s ‘Ghost Goal’- Adriano Galliani

Legon Cities following the defeat against Great Olympics went ahead to sack their head coach Goran Barjaktarevic and replaced him with Bashir Hayford.

Asamoah Gyan says it is quite unfortunate that his side has just picked a point from two games

“For me, I think it’s something about our attitude. We weren’t giving enough and I think the players have agreed with me. We’ve had a couple of meetings and everybody agrees with our attitude approaching games,” Gyan told the club’s online TV channel in an interview.

“It’s rather unfortunate that we’ve gotten one point out of two games. It happens but what we need to do is we need to show our attitude and aggression that we want to win games.

“That is how we can win games,” he stressed.

Legon Cities will take on Medeama SC on matchday three of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.

Asamoah Gyan has been selected as part of Legon Cities team for their matchday three clash against Medeama SC