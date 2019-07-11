Algeria will be involved with Ivory Coast in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday at the Suez Stadium.

The kick-off time is 4:00 PM Ghanaian time.

Algeria have been so far the most exciting team of the Egypt 2019 AFCON, having scored the highest number of goals and are yet to concede as well, while Ivory Coast have been far from convincing in the 32nd edition of the continent’s showpiece.

Team news and match facts

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast haven’t hit the level expected of them, despite possessing several big-name players. The Elephants have struggled to grind out the results and in their round of 16 games against Mali, the Eagles were the better side, but in one way or the other, they managed to slot in the all-important goal. The Malians were wasteful in front of goal and had they taken their chances the story would have been different.

They would have to improve if they want to knock the most impressive team in the tournament in Algeria.

Coach seems Ibrahim Camara seems to have settled on his regular starting line-up. Wilfred Zaha who failed to make a start in their first two group games has finally been drafted into the starting line-up in Ivory Coast past two games.

Zaha showed his worth by scoring the goal that handed the Ivorians a place in the last eight and he will be a major threat to Algeria.

Algeria

Algeria continue to look the best team in the Africa Cup of Nations as their impressive tournament continued thanks to a comfortable victory over Guinea in their first game of the knockout stages.

The Desert Foxes who have been perennial underachievers in the Africa Cup of Nations are now growing in confidence and believe that they can annex the AFCON trophy which has eluded them for past 29 years.

Algeria’s only success in the Africa Cup of Nations came in 1990 when they hosted the rest of Africa.

They have since struggled to make an impact in the competition, despite having produced some talented players on the African continent.

They have scored nine goals and they are yet to concede any in the four games played so far.

In their round of 16 tie against Guinea, they swept them away with much ease to reach the quarter-finals.

Their talisman Ryad Mahrez appeared to have rediscovered the form that inspired the football fraternity to vote him as African Footballer of the Year in 2017. He has scored two goals and been involved in the attacking play of the Dessert Foxes.

Head to head

Ivory Coast and Algeria are co-equals in their past meetings in all competitions. hey have won seven apiece in 21 previous encounters, with seven ending in a draw.

They have played seven times in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Elephants have won three, lost two and drawn two against the Desert Foxes.