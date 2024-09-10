ADVERTISEMENT
Jordan Ayew’s 25-yard strike wins Leicester City Goal of the Month award

In his very first month as a Leicester City player, Jordan Ayew has won the club’s Goal of the Month award for August.

Ayew’s long-range effort against Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup was adjudged the Foxes’ Goal of the Month after receiving the highest votes from the fans.

The Ghana international made his Leicester debut in late August – following his move from Crystal Palace – when he came off the bench in their 2-1 loss to Fulham in the Premier League.

Ayew was finally handed a start for the EFL Cup game against Tranmere and grabbed his chance as the Foxes coasted to a comfortable 4-0 victory over their League Two opponents.

Having opened the scoring with a brilliant outside-of-the-box finish, he then set up Wilfred Ndidi for his goal, as Stephy Mavididi and Harry Winks also got on the score sheet.

The 32-year-old’s impressive strike beat off competition from other goals from his teammates to be adjudged Leicester’s Goal of the Month for August.

Meanwhile, Ayew started in Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying game against Angola last Thursday – a game in which the Black Stars lost 1-0.

He was, however, left on the bench for his country’s second qualifying game against Niger as Otto Addo’s side were held to a 1-1 draw on the road.

The Ghanaian would be hoping to keep his place in Leicester City's starting line-up when the Foxes take on his former club Crystal Palace in the Premier League after the international break.

Ayew has contributed one goal and one assist in three matches in all competitions for Steve Cooper’s side.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

