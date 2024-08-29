ADVERTISEMENT
‘If I don’t start, it’s okay’ – Jordan Ayew ready for selfless role at Leicester City

Emmanuel Ayamga

Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew has said he isn’t too bothered by his position in the team and will continue staying humble until he gets his chance.

According to the striker, he is more interested in seeing the team win and will give off his best whether he starts or comes on as a substitute.

The Ghana international completed a £8 million transfer from Crystal Palace to Leicester this summer and has already made an impression at his new club.

Ayew came off the bench in the Foxes’ defeat to Fulham in the Premier League last Saturday and was handed his first start in the club’s EFL Cup victory over Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday.

The striker was on the score sheet and also provided an assist as Steve Cooper’s side recorded a comfortable 4-0 win against the League Two side.

With Leicester set to take on Aston Villa in their next game at the weekend, Ayew said he was looking forward to playing his part.

The 32-year-old was, however, quick to add that he wouldn’t mind if he doesn’t start the Foxes’ next game.

I’m really looking forward to being involved but like I said I stay humbled. I’m here for the team, I’m here for the manager and obviously, if I have my start, fine, if I don’t have my start, it’s okay but the most important thing for me is for us to win on Saturday because we need the points,” Ayew said.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian forward is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

