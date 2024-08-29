‘If I don’t start, it’s okay’ – Jordan Ayew ready for selfless role at Leicester City

The Ghana international completed a £8 million transfer from Crystal Palace to Leicester this summer and has already made an impression at his new club.

Ayew came off the bench in the Foxes’ defeat to Fulham in the Premier League last Saturday and was handed his first start in the club’s EFL Cup victory over Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday.

Jordan Ayew scores and assists on full Leicester City debut

The striker was on the score sheet and also provided an assist as Steve Cooper’s side recorded a comfortable 4-0 win against the League Two side.

With Leicester set to take on Aston Villa in their next game at the weekend, Ayew said he was looking forward to playing his part.

The 32-year-old was, however, quick to add that he wouldn’t mind if he doesn’t start the Foxes’ next game.

“I’m really looking forward to being involved but like I said I stay humbled. I’m here for the team, I’m here for the manager and obviously, if I have my start, fine, if I don’t have my start, it’s okay but the most important thing for me is for us to win on Saturday because we need the points,” Ayew said.