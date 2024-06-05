Joseph Anang: West Ham release Ghanaian goalkeeper

Anang started his career in Ghana at Danbort FC before briefly playing for the defunct Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars.

The goalkeeper moved to England at the age of 17 and joined West Ham’s academy. He later had loan stints with Stevenage, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Derby County before returning to the Hammers.

Anang was part of the West Ham squad that won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, although he didn’t make any appearances.

After seven years at the club, the shot-stopper is now set to depart when his contract expires. West Ham announced Anang’s exit together with defender Angelo Ogbonna in a statement.

“West Ham United can confirm that Angelo Ogbonna and Joseph Anang will leave the Club when their respective contracts expire on 30 June 2024,” the club said.

“Young goalkeeper Anang departs after seven years with the Club. Born in Ghana, Anang moved to London as a teenager and turned professional in 2018. Since then, he has had loan spells at EFL clubs Stevenage and Derby County and starred for Irish side St Patrick’s Athletic in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying rounds in 2022, while also being capped at England U20 level.”

The statement added: “Anang has served as No3 goalkeeper for the past two seasons and has appeared in over 30 first-team matchday squads, including six as West Ham won the UEFA Europa Conference League last term.

“West Ham United would like to thank Angelo and Joseph for their hard work and commitment during their careers in Claret and Blue and wish them the very best in the future.”