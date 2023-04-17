Joseph Paintsil becomes first player to reach 10+ goals and assists in Belgian league

Paintsil’s first goal came in the 49th minute when he received a pass from Patrik Hrosovsky before applying a brutish finish.

The Ghana international then set up El Khannouss for Genk’s fourth goal and rounded the score with his second of the afternoon following a simple tap-in.

ADVERTISEMENT

His brace and assist against Anderlecht mean Paintsil has now taken his tally in the Belgium Pro League to 14 goals and 13 assists.

It makes him the first player outside Europe’s top five leagues to reach double figures in both goals and assists.

In a post on Twitter, the winger reveled in his latest exploits, with Genk now sitting two points clear at the top of the league table.

“Just want to express my deep gratitude to our lovely fans. Your support was amazing today and this victory is for you,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paintsil missed the Qatar 2022 World Cup after being dropped by Ghana coach Otto Addo, who weirdly insisted football wasn’t all about goals.