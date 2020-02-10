Justice Blay scored against Hearts of Oak and won the man of the match in the Super Clash on matchday 6 of the Ghana Premier.

The former Medeama midfielder has also been influential in the Asante Kotoko team, scoring two goals and giving the team much stability in the middle of the park.

Kwabena Yeboah

Kwabena Yeboah says although Victorien Adebayor of Inter Allies who has scored 8 and assisted three has been brilliant, he rates Blay as his best player in the two months old Ghana Premier League.

“Adebayor has been brilliant but Justice Blay of Kotoko has been my player of the season so far”.

He’s absolutely brilliant. When the fans started singing his praise I did not understand until I started taking a very close look at him,” Kwabena Yeboah told Joy FM .

“The game against Hearts of Oak, he was absolutely brilliantly”. he added.