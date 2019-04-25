Benzema is the most in-form player at Real Madrid and he crowned it with a historic moment in the club’s 117-year-history after he bagged a hat-trick against Athletic Bilbao over the weekend.

READ MORE: Benzema's treble fires Real Madrid past Bilbao as Bale jeered again

His journey to the eight continuous goals began against Huesca when he scored the match winner in a 5-goal thriller.

The former Lyon striker registered his second consecutive goal against Valencia when he scored the consolation goal in Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia.

Before he bagged a brace as the White Angels fought from behind to beat Eibar.

He again registered a goal in Real Madrid’s one all draw against Leganes.

Karim Benzema has bagged 30 goals in all competitions, with five games to the end of the season for the Madrid giants which is his highest tally at the club since 2011-12 when he had 32 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo the all-time top scorer at Real Madrid and other legends of the club like Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Raul Gonzalez, etc couldn't even achieve this feat.