Coach Ernesto Valverde didn’t include Boateng in his 18-man squad to face Deportivo Alaves.

This is the third game in a row that Kevin-Prince Boateng has been snubbed by Valverde- he was left out in the UEFA Champions League win over Manchester United at the Camp Nou and he again dropped against Real Sociedad.

The former AC Milan attacker is yet to find the back of the net since joining the Catalan giants in January.

He has struggled for playing time, having featured in just two La Liga games and a Copa Del Rey match.

Keven-Prince Boateng last played for Barcelona was against relegation-threatened Huesca- He posed no threat in front of goal despite playing the entire 90 minutes of the game.

The 31-year-old made a shocking January move from Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A to Barcelona FC.

Boateng was expected to be a backup for Louis Suarez has failed to live up to the task and he has even failed to make the 18-man squad for several games since he joined the side.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has had spells with several clubs such as Hertha Berlin, Tottenham Hotspurs, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Sassuolo and Barcelona.